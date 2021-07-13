Dr Firdous pays tribute to Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs Day

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday paid rich tributes to valour and bravery of Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs Day who have rendered their lives in struggle against Indian oppression and brutality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday paid rich tributes to valour and bravery of Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs Day who have rendered their lives in struggle against Indian oppression and brutality.

Talking to the media here, she regretted that the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) were living in hell and said Prime Minister Imran Khan emerged as a strong ambassador of the rights of oppressed Kashmiris and raised a voice at every global forum to give the right of franchise to the Kashmiris.

The SCMA regretted the opposition leaders were affecting a sensitive issue of Kashmir by giving irresponsible statements during the election campaign and reminded the nation that these were the same leaders who never ever redressed the Kashmiris or raised a voice in their favour during their stay in government. They also ignored the Kashmir issue and remained aloof to sufferings and miseries of the oppressed Kashmiris in the IIOJK, she said.

The opposition should learn to counter Modi's tactics in the IIOJK because the Kashmir issue belonged to the whole of Pakistan, she said and added the PML-N was negating Pakistan's long-standing stance over Kashmir by criticizing the state institutions.

Dr Firdous said the government was following an organized plan to deal with the monsoon spell as departments concerned were fully active to perform their duties. The SACM said that a tank was fully functional at Lawrence road to store 14 lakh gallons of water and another tank was near completion at Kashmir road to store 15 lakh gallons of rainwater. Similarly, two tanks were being constructed at Sheranwala Gate and Qaddafi Stadium to store 15 lakh and 40 lakh gallons of water ,respectively, for future use. This facility would help to water the plants and Aab Pak Authority will filter this water for human consumption, she added.

Dr Firdous said the government had upgraded the system and was fully active to deliver to the masses as it believed in performance than jugglery before the media. Responding to a question, she said that Nawaz Sharif used public money and never doled out even a single penny from his pocket for any public welfare project. The PTI had planned to dedicate projects to heroes instead of naming the public sector projects after corrupt absconding leaders.

The SACM said people had rejected the PML-N in GB and the Kashmiris would also kick them out from the AJK andadvised the Sharif family to stop playing with the Kashmir issue.