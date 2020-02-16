Dr. Firdous pays tributes to Naeem ul Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Specail Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awani on Sunday paid tributes to her senior colleague, Naeem-ul-Haq, who passed away here on Saturday evening.

"He lived for others and always fought for the rights of the people, especially the marginalized," she said this while talking to the media persons outside the residence of Neem-ul-Haq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder member and a close confidant of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Mentioning that late Naeem-ul-Haq stood by the PM in his efforts to establish the country's first cancer hospital for the resourceless people, Dr. Firdous said he himself was fighting with cancer since long.

She said the late PTI leader, despite being exposed to the challenge, had been working hard for national causes like providing better health-care to the people and earned prayers of a big number of beneficiaries and their families.

"He spent his time and energy in building the country as per vision of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and to see the dream fulfilled, he stood steadfast for 22 long years with PTI Chief, Imran Khan," the SAPM said.

" We are here today to pay tributes to a great leader of PTI who devoted his life for the accomplishment of an ideology close to the hearts of the people of Pakistan," she said.

Being a trusted comrade of Imran Khan for more than two decades, Naeemul Haq struggled to his last breath for not only protecting the ideology of Imran Khan and the party manifesto but also to execute it in true spirit, she added.

Naeem-ul-Haq worked hard day and night to turn his dream into reality, Dr. Firdous said.

He always supported and stood with PTI workers who too were deeply grieved and mourning the death of their leader, she said mentioning that the party leaders and workers including herself had gathered at the residence of late Naeemul Haq to assure his family that PTI workers were with them.

"Our presence here today is also to acknowledge his services as a political and human rights worker," she said adding that this further reflected the fact that those who lived and struggled for the rights of others earned great respect among the masses and would be always remembered.

She pledged that the party workers would continue his mission of socio-economic uplift of the masses across the country.

Earlier, she visited the bereaved family and offered her condolence to them.

A large number of the party's workers and leaders including MPAs and MNAs from Sindh and other provinces also visited residence of their leader to pay him respect.