Dr Firdous Plants Sapling Under 'Clean & Green Pakistan' Drive

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Dr Firdous plants sapling under 'Clean & Green Pakistan' drive

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Vision, the whole Pakistan was being made green.

She stated this after planting sapling in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park Gujranwala under Clean and Green Tree Plantation Campaign.

On the occasion while briefing to the SACM, Chairman PHA S.A Hameed said that 2.

5 million saplings were being planted in this campaign by involving schools and colleges students which will bring a green revolution in Gujranwala.

He added that Gujranwala will get the first position in the Clean and Green City Index and Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghman and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja were playing a due role in this regard.

Chairman PHA also thanked the SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Aiwan for her visit.

