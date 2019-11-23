Dr. Firdous raises questions about Nawaz Sharif’s illness

(@fidahassanain)

SIALKOT: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Nawaz Sharif’s illness was attached to his palace as whenever he was taken to the jail he fell ill.

She stated that his platelets were dropping while his blood pressure was going high when he was but there was no update about his health since the day he went there.

“Whether the threats to the life of Nawaz Sharif have come to an end after he left Pakistan?,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding that “ whether the cool atmosphere has overcome all his health issues,”

She said some politician could diagnose his illness by putting hand on his pulse as the developed hospitals of London could not establish his illness through the tests.

He said his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif also went with him but still they did not know about his illness because he was there as “facilitator”.