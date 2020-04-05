UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Reviews Anti COVID-19 Steps At Allama Iqbal Hospital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot here on Sunday evening and reviewed the anti Coronavirus measures.

On this occasion, while talking to media she said "We cannot win the battle against Coronavirus epidemic without the support of the people.

" SAPM said that the people should adopt and promote the social distancing and stay at their homes in a bid to be safe and keep the other also safe from Coronavirus pandemic.

She urged that the people should cooperate with the district administration in implementing the safety arrangements so that the spread of coronavirus could be prevented.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Sialkot DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and senior doctors and paramedics were also present on this occasion.

