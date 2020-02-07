R Firdous said the Muslim world had a large number of heroes and there was a need to disseminate information about them so that the youth could excel in diverse fields like science and technology

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Dr Firdous said the Muslim world had a large number of heroes and there was a need to disseminate information about them so that the youth could excel in diverse fields like science and technology. However, due to less visual content generation on Islamic history, they were idealizing the western heroes, she added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving to revive and boost the film industry in the country, she said while inviting the Iranian film makers to work with their Pakistani counterparts for co-production of movies.

The Pakistani film makers could learn from their Iranian colleagues in producing quality movies based on socio-culture and religious values, she added.

The SAPM said Iranian films were being screened at all the reputed world film festivals, including 'Cannes' that showed the quality Iranian production, which was purely based on culture and values.

The cinema industries in many countries, she stressed, followed the popular trends set by major world film productions, but the Iranian film makers took their own initiatives which helped them to gain worldwide popularity.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed decades-long ties as the Persian culture, language and literature specifically had left a deep impression on urdu language and literature.

Moreover, their relations were beyond the borders as people of both the countries were tied through shared traditions and values.

"The relations between Pakistan and Iran do not hinge on the governments and political parties, but it is a people-to-people contact that is transferring from generation to generation," she added.

She said: "Prominent Persian poets like Rumi, Hafez-e-Sherazi, Saadi and Ferdowsi are common household Names in Pakistan, and are looked up as finest specimen of literacy craftsmanship."She said Iran was a resilient nation and that was why their country was flourishing despite facing numerous challenges on foreign front like international sanctions.

She said a negative propaganda was made against across the globe that Iranians were deprived of fundamental rights, which was contrary to the facts. Iranian women were fully empowered and contributing in the national development without compromising their cultural norms and values, she said while recalling her official visits to Iran.