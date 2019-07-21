Dr. Firdous says people of tribal areas got confiscated guarantees of so called guarantors of public rights.

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Prime Minister Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the people of tribal areas got confiscated the guarantees of so called guarantors of public rights.

She further said that the provincial elections in the tribal districts have created a history.On Sunday Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in her message on social coordination website "Twitter" Dr.

Firdous Awan has said that following the successful completion of the democratic process opposition has not dared to speak two words on this.

She added that opposition democracy mean is only and only to safeguard their personal interests and to impose their future generations upon the people of the country.She also appreciated the brave armed forces of the country and law enforcing institutions those with their sacrifices have restored peace in the country.