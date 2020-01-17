Dr Firdous seeks French collaboration for media persons' training

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Aashiq Awan on Friday sought French collaboration and assistance in imparting training and capacity building of media persons in Pakistan

During the meeting with Ambassador of France to Pakistan Marc Barety, she also emphasized the need to reinforce cooperation between the state news agencies and broadcasters of the two countries.

She said, "We would like Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) to learn from Agence France-Presse (AFP)'s experience to go global as it is one of the world's top ranking international news agencies." She emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation between the two news agencies for generating more exclusive and informative news stories for each other's audience.

Pakistan, she said, had a vibrant media landscape with over 1,000 print publications and close to a hundred television channels besides fast developing social media.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan highly values its relations with France which are based on shared values of democracy, pluralism and respect for human rights and we would like to further strengthen these ties for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

She said the current democratic dispensation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had embarked on reform agenda with unswerving commitment to convert challenges into opportunities.

She said Pakistan is open to the world and offers myriads of opportunities for foreign investors to invest in various sectors.

Marc Barety, dilated at length on the media landscape in France and discussed ongoing level of cooperation between France and Pakistan in various fields.

He evinced keen interest in the idea of training and media exchanges and offered AFP's technical support and training facilities to its counterpart in Pakistan.

The ambassador also stressed the need to enhance the existing level of trade with a view to promote business relations between the two countries.