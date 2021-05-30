Dr Firdous spends busy day in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan spent a busy day in Faisalabad on Sunday.

After her arrival, Dr Firdous went to District Council Hall where she addressed a press conference.

SACM also inaugurated mobile coronavirus vaccination camp there in addition to injecting anti-coronavirus vaccine to some journalists.

Later, Dr Firdous planted a sapling under "Clean & Green Pakistan" programme in the lawn of Circuit House where she also had a meeting with party workers.

Meanwhile, she also visited The University of Faisalabad.

Dr Firdous also held a meeting with female workers of PTI.