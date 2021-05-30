Dr Firdous Spends Busy Day In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan spent a busy day in Faisalabad on Sunday.
After her arrival, Dr Firdous went to District Council Hall where she addressed a press conference.
SACM also inaugurated mobile coronavirus vaccination camp there in addition to injecting anti-coronavirus vaccine to some journalists.
Later, Dr Firdous planted a sapling under "Clean & Green Pakistan" programme in the lawn of Circuit House where she also had a meeting with party workers.
Meanwhile, she also visited The University of Faisalabad.
Dr Firdous also held a meeting with female workers of PTI.