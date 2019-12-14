Dr Firdous stresses public cooperation with police for good policing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday stressed the need for active public cooperation with the police for good policing and early provision of justice to the oppressed.

She said this while talking to the media after visiting the newly-established Model Sialkot Cantt Police Station. She said that the initiative had given practical shape to make the police people-friendly as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the police were being turned into an institution to protect the poor and the oppressed, adding that there would be no space for criminal elements.

She said providing relief to the masses was a top priority of the PTI government, adding that the police had prime role in ending crimes from the society.

Dr Firdous said that establishment of Digital Police helpline in Gujranwala was a commendable initiative in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring about reforms in the police department, adding that this was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to change police culture.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and senior officials were also present.