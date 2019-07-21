Dr Firdous strongly condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

In a condolence message, she prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

She said the nation shared grief of the bereaved and was proud of the sacrifices of its martyrs.