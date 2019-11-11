Dr Firdous submits unconditional apology in contempt of court case

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday submitted an unconditional apology before the Islamabad High Court in a contempt of court case

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her written apology, stated that she held the court in highest esteem and that in her press conference statement, she did not, at all, intend to prejudice the pendency of proceedings before the court which may affect the right of a fair trial of a litigant.

She argued that the press conference was not specifically focused on the medical bail judgment and the comment was issued in response to a targeted question by a journalist.

She said that her remarks were not to undermine the authority of the bench.

Dr Firdous said that he never intended to give the impression that the court extended special dispensation to Nawaz Sharif.

She said that she cannot even think to do anything which may cause any inconvenience or lend to commit contempt.

Chief Justice Minallah enquired how a Federal minister could say such a thing, in response to which Awan said the reality wasn't what was being presented in court. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till November 14.

The same court, hearing another contempt of court appeal against Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, asked the minister to submit a reply by Thursday.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer Advocate Jahangir Jadoon said that Sarwar Khan had made a statement regarding the alleged deal and had claimed that a fake medical report could be issued.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that medical board was formed by the government and asked how can the minister say such thing.

He said that politics was one thing, but such statements were making people lose trust in the system.

The bench decided to club the petition against Sarwar Khan withcontempt proceedings against Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.