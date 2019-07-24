UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Thanks Media For Good Projection Of Prime Minister Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

Dr Firdous thanks media for good projection of Prime Minister visit

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday thanked the electronic and print media for good coverage and projection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States of America besides building positive image of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday thanked the electronic and print media for good coverage and projection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States of America besides building positive image of the country.

Talking to media, after a meeting with the representatives of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said she visited the PBA office, especially to offer gratitude on behalf of the government to the broadcasters who played very positive role during the prime minister's visit. The print media also did its best in guarding the national interests.

After discussion on Kashmir issue between Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump, the Indian media became hostile and aggressive, and used all energy to negatively project the meeting and damage Pakistan's image, which had always been playing a key role for peace in the region and the world over.

But, she acknowledged, Pakistan's print and electronic media countered the Indian media forcefully.

She said the broadcasters had high spirit and commitment towards the country's sovereignty and dignity, and the territorial integrity. They were duly fulfilling their responsibility to rightly project Pakistan's identity and building its image.

"Our broadcasters are ready to spend their energy and time. They are standing with the Government for the good of the country," she said.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government had taken the media as its partner and wanted them to sensitize the public. The government was working for result-oriented and impact-oriented change in the country, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Trump United States Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit rises to AE ..

1 hour ago

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Russian, Iranian, Turkish Presidents to Hold Syria ..

16 seconds ago

CPNE rejects proposal of establishing media courts

17 seconds ago

Tourist police to protect, facilitate visitors in ..

21 seconds ago

Malaysian, German Experts Claim Ukraine Tampered W ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.