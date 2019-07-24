Dr Firdous thanks media for good projection of Prime Minister visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday thanked the electronic and print media for good coverage and projection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States of America besides building positive image of the country

Talking to media, after a meeting with the representatives of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said she visited the PBA office, especially to offer gratitude on behalf of the government to the broadcasters who played very positive role during the prime minister's visit. The print media also did its best in guarding the national interests.

After discussion on Kashmir issue between Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump, the Indian media became hostile and aggressive, and used all energy to negatively project the meeting and damage Pakistan's image, which had always been playing a key role for peace in the region and the world over.

But, she acknowledged, Pakistan's print and electronic media countered the Indian media forcefully.

She said the broadcasters had high spirit and commitment towards the country's sovereignty and dignity, and the territorial integrity. They were duly fulfilling their responsibility to rightly project Pakistan's identity and building its image.

"Our broadcasters are ready to spend their energy and time. They are standing with the Government for the good of the country," she said.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government had taken the media as its partner and wanted them to sensitize the public. The government was working for result-oriented and impact-oriented change in the country, she added.