UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous To Address Public Meeting On Jan 5

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:01 PM

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a public meeting in village Teijar-Daallowali near Sialkot here on Sunday, Jan 5, 2020

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a public meeting in village Teijar-Daallowali near Sialkot here on Sunday, Jan 5, 2020.

She will also inaugurate several development projects there in constituency NA-72, Sialkot-I, as well.

ir/rsda

Related Topics

Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Sialkot Sunday 2020 NA-72

Recent Stories

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

9 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

1 minute ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

1 minute ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

2 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s pictures of honeymoon ..

37 minutes ago

5th spell of snowfall continues in Galyat

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.