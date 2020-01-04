Dr Firdous To Address Public Meeting On Jan 5
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:01 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a public meeting in village Teijar-Daallowali near Sialkot here on Sunday, Jan 5, 2020.
She will also inaugurate several development projects there in constituency NA-72, Sialkot-I, as well.
