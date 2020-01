Dr Firdous to inaugurate gas supply project in Sialkot village

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a public meeting at village Kallu Piyaara in Sialkot district on Sunday.

She will also inaugurate a gas supply project for dozens of villages including Karloop, Kallu Piyaara, Saabu Sandha, Bhaago Bhittey, Bhittey Kalan, Sadrey, Wagraan and Garhi Boora in union councils Kundanpur and Langeriyaali, in her electoral constituency (NA 72, Sialkot-I).