Dr. Firdous Visits Old Age Home

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Former special assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday visited an old age home namely 'Maskan' at Muradpur, Sialkot.

She cut her birthday cake there and celebrated her birthday with the people living at the old age home.

Dr. Firdous distributed sweets and gifts among the Maskan residents.

