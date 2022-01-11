Dr. Firdous visits old age home

Former special assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday visited an old age home namely 'Maskan' at Muradpur, Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Former special assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday visited an old age home namely 'Maskan' at Muradpur, Sialkot.

She cut her birthday cake there and celebrated her birthday with the people living at the old age home.

Dr. Firdous distributed sweets and gifts among the Maskan residents.