Dr Firdous visits old home, distributes sweets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited an old age home, Maskan, here on Sunday and distributed sweets and Eid gifts among the residents.

She said that the poor, deserving and downtrodden people need special attention of society and the PTI government was taking their good care.

Talking to the media on the occasion, she said that it was a national obligation to provide all facilities of life to the old people. She said that the government was making all efforts to restore respectable social status of these people in society.