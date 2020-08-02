UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Visits Old Home, Distributes Sweets

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Dr Firdous visits old home, distributes sweets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited an old age home, Maskan, here on Sunday and distributed sweets and Eid gifts among the residents.

She said that the poor, deserving and downtrodden people need special attention of society and the PTI government was taking their good care.

Talking to the media on the occasion, she said that it was a national obligation to provide all facilities of life to the old people. She said that the government was making all efforts to restore respectable social status of these people in society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday Media All Government

Recent Stories

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

2 hours ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

2 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.