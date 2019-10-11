UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Warns Due Action Against Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said,"the law will take its due course after examining the current situation." During PTI sit-in in 2014 the protesters and participants faced the state terrorism when they were heading towards the federal capital for peaceful protest, she said while talking to private news channel

"PML-N is divided in different groups and Shehbaz Sharif looks irritated and disturbed with the policies of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif," she remarked.

The courts are independent and the incumbent government has no intentions to spare the corrupt elements, she stated.

