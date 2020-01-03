Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday welcomed United Arab Emirates' interest to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday welcomed United Arab Emirates' interest to invest in Pakistan.In a series of tweets, the special assistant said UAE's 200 million dollars support to Pakistan is an evidence of strong economic ties between the two countries.The SAPM on Information said Pakistan is moving towards economic stability and it has huge investment opportunities in various sectors.

She said second visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is a demonstration of long-standing brotherly relations and confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership.Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister apprised the Crown Prince about worse situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since last 150 days.

She said both leaders reiterated to take bilateral relations to new heights.