UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Welcomes UAE's Keen Interest To Invest In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Dr Firdous welcomes UAE's keen interest to invest in Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday welcomed United Arab Emirates' interest to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday welcomed United Arab Emirates' interest to invest in Pakistan.In a series of tweets, the special assistant said UAE's 200 million dollars support to Pakistan is an evidence of strong economic ties between the two countries.The SAPM on Information said Pakistan is moving towards economic stability and it has huge investment opportunities in various sectors.

She said second visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is a demonstration of long-standing brotherly relations and confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership.Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister apprised the Crown Prince about worse situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since last 150 days.

She said both leaders reiterated to take bilateral relations to new heights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Jammu United Arab Emirates Government Million Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

PM’s resolve to make the country a welfare state ..

13 minutes ago

European stock markets dip after US kills Iran gen ..

1 second ago

Eurozone loan growth slows in first month of QE re ..

5 seconds ago

Two killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in occupie ..

2 minutes ago

Khawaja Asif asks NA Speaker to issue production o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.