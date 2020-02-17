Dr. Fridous congratulates nation over winning Kabbadi WC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday congratulated the whole nation over winning Kabbadi World Cup by defeating India.

In her tweet Dr. Firdous Ashif Awan wrote that Pakistan Kabbadi team had raised the head of entire nation with pride by winning the world cup.

She hoped that the team would keep playing with the same spirit and keep the Pakistani flag always fly high.