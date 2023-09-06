Dr Ghulam Yasin appointed VC UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Professor Doctor Mian Ghulam Yasin Farooq had been appointed vice chancellor of the University of Sargodha (UoS).

According to a spokesman for the UoS on Wednesday, Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman appointed the education expert, Professor Doctor Mian Ghulam Yasin Farooq, as the vice chancellor.

Dr Ghulam Yasin has served with distinction in various important roles at the UoS, including as Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Chairman of the Department of Sociology andCriminology.

Dr Yasin's appointment as vice chancellor was initially for a period of three years, he added.