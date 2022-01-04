UrduPoint.com

Dr Gill Condemns Derogatory Language Used By Maryam About Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Dr Gill condemns derogatory language used by Maryam about journalists

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that in another audio, Maryam Nawaz have used derogatory language about the media persons

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that in another audio, Maryam Nawaz have used derogatory language about the media persons.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the slang language about the media persons adding that the PML-N always promoted the yellow journalism in the country to gain their political goals and hide its corruption.

He said that new technology has exposed the real and dirty face of so called political figures and misuse of national wealth.

Without any authority Maryam was heading the media cell in Prime Minster House to control the media houses and blackmailing the impartial Names of journalism during PML-N tenure.

Dr Gill said that this audio has exposed that how they were playing tricks to control the freedom of media and disappearing those faces from the screen who were not favoring the PML-N.

They always wanted to dictate the national institutes and removed all those media persons who were not getting the payments from them, he said.

He said that it was the time for the senior journalists to clear their position and affiliations with any party or groups.

Related Topics

Corruption Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media All From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Palestine’s Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Palestine’s Permanent Representative

17 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 108 locally transmitted C ..

Chinese mainland reports 108 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 First rain-spell of the year 2022 brings relief fo ..

First rain-spell of the year 2022 brings relief for allergy patients, subsides s ..

9 minutes ago
 Indiana Police Detain Man Barricaded in University ..

Indiana Police Detain Man Barricaded in University Hotel

9 minutes ago
 Spain's jobless number posts record fall in 2021

Spain's jobless number posts record fall in 2021

17 minutes ago
 CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in ..

CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in KP hospitals

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.