Dr Gill condemns derogatory language used by Maryam about journalists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that in another audio, Maryam Nawaz have used derogatory language about the media persons

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that in another audio, Maryam Nawaz have used derogatory language about the media persons.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the slang language about the media persons adding that the PML-N always promoted the yellow journalism in the country to gain their political goals and hide its corruption.

He said that new technology has exposed the real and dirty face of so called political figures and misuse of national wealth.

Without any authority Maryam was heading the media cell in Prime Minster House to control the media houses and blackmailing the impartial Names of journalism during PML-N tenure.

Dr Gill said that this audio has exposed that how they were playing tricks to control the freedom of media and disappearing those faces from the screen who were not favoring the PML-N.

They always wanted to dictate the national institutes and removed all those media persons who were not getting the payments from them, he said.

He said that it was the time for the senior journalists to clear their position and affiliations with any party or groups.