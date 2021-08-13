UrduPoint.com

Dr Gill Demands POA President's Resignation Over Poor Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday demanded the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Syed Airf Hassan to step down immediately so that the country past glory in sports could be revived

Addressing a press conference along Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, he said only four players of Pakistan could qualify for the Olympic games due to failure of POA.

He said no further embarrassment could be tolerated in sports.

Dr Gill made it clear that no government official was part of the POA and a single person was running the affairs of POA for the last 17 years. Those players who opposed the so called POA president were banned to take part in the Olympics, he said.

He said such practice would not continue further adding the government would now deal such people with iron hands.

