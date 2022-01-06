Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday demanded to the journalist organizations to boycott press conference of PML-N Maryam Safdar and Pervaiz Rashid besides banning their entry into the press clubs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday demanded to the journalist organizations to boycott press conference of PML-N Maryam Safdar and Pervaiz Rashid besides banning their entry into the press clubs.

"Your reaction is only for middle class. Restrictions are imposed on us if we ask about false news," he questioned in a tweet.

He said, he read the denials of journalist bodies and found that how the entire system was in grip of Sharif family. "We would not allow anyone to use derogatory language against senior journalists," he added.