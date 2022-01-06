UrduPoint.com

Dr Gill For Banning Maryam Safdar, Pervaiz Rashid's Entry In Press Clubs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Dr Gill for banning Maryam Safdar, Pervaiz Rashid's entry in press clubs

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday demanded to the journalist organizations to boycott press conference of PML-N Maryam Safdar and Pervaiz Rashid besides banning their entry into the press clubs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday demanded to the journalist organizations to boycott press conference of PML-N Maryam Safdar and Pervaiz Rashid besides banning their entry into the press clubs.

"Your reaction is only for middle class. Restrictions are imposed on us if we ask about false news," he questioned in a tweet.

He said, he read the denials of journalist bodies and found that how the entire system was in grip of Sharif family. "We would not allow anyone to use derogatory language against senior journalists," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Family

Recent Stories

Oman's delegation keen to promote business relatio ..

Oman's delegation keen to promote business relations with Pakistan

40 seconds ago
 Italian inflation up 1.9 pct in 2021

Italian inflation up 1.9 pct in 2021

42 seconds ago
 Two illegal housing colonies sealed

Two illegal housing colonies sealed

24 minutes ago
 KP Halal Implementation Council Launched at PMC

KP Halal Implementation Council Launched at PMC

24 minutes ago
 US cannot become a country that 'accepts political ..

US cannot become a country that 'accepts political violence:' Biden

24 minutes ago
 Four-members dacoit gang busted

Four-members dacoit gang busted

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.