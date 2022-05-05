UrduPoint.com

Dr Gill Injured In Car Accident On Motorway: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Dr Gill injured in car accident on Motorway: Police

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :PTI leader and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill who was traveling from Lahore to Federal capital, sustained injuries after his car turned turtle on Motorway, tv channels reported on Thursday.

According to Motorway police, the police team after receiving information of car accident on Motorway started efforts and chased the vehicle that allegedly hit his car from the back side.

Police are investigating the matter to find the evidence behind this tragic mishap.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister took notice of the car accident on motorway, and he ordered the authorities concerned to probe the matter at the earliest.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Motorway Vehicle Car TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.