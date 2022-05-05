Dr Gill injured in car accident on Motorway: Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :PTI leader and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill who was traveling from Lahore to Federal capital, sustained injuries after his car turned turtle on Motorway, tv channels reported on Thursday.

According to Motorway police, the police team after receiving information of car accident on Motorway started efforts and chased the vehicle that allegedly hit his car from the back side.

Police are investigating the matter to find the evidence behind this tragic mishap.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister took notice of the car accident on motorway, and he ordered the authorities concerned to probe the matter at the earliest.