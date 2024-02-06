Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK Discuss Peaceful Conduct Of Elections In Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 10:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ejaz, and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (r) Arshad Hussain, chaired a meeting in Peshawar on Tuesday to discuss the peaceful and transparent conduct of Elections.
During the meeting, the administrations provided a comprehensive briefing on the arrangements made to ensure peaceful elections and overall security situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a statement issued here.
Dr. Gohar Ejaz, reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring free, transparent, and peaceful elections in the province.
