Dr Gul appointed associate professor in Baacha Khan Medical College

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Dr. Chaman Gul as Associate Professor (AP), Biochemistry at Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Baacha Khan Medical College (BKMC).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Dr. Chaman Gul as Associate Professor (AP), Biochemistry at Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Baacha Khan Medical College (BKMC).

According to Dean of MTI, the appointment has been made after the recommendation of Departmental Recruitment Committee and Academic Council of BKMC.