Dr Gul Appointed Associate Professor In Baacha Khan Medical College

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:14 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Dr. Chaman Gul as Associate Professor (AP), Biochemistry at Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Baacha Khan Medical College (BKMC).

According to Dean of MTI, the appointment has been made after the recommendation of Departmental Recruitment Committee and Academic Council of BKMC.

