Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Christian staff cut Christmas cake

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday joined his team and staff at the Ministry of Finance in cutting a Christmas cake arranged by fellow staff and officials belonging to the Christian community in the Finance Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday joined his team and staff at the Ministry of Finance in cutting a Christmas cake arranged by fellow staff and officials belonging to the Christian community in the Finance Division.

The Adviser felicitated the Christian community and the Christian staff and officials employed in the Ministry of Finance on the joyous occasion and wished them a happy Christmas.

Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch, Special Secretary Finance Omar Hamid Khan and other senior officers and staff of the Ministry of Finance were also present at the cake-cutting.