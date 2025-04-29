Dr Hafiz Baber Appointed As MS, THQ
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Dr Hafiz Baber Ali here on Tuesday assumed the charges of Medical Superintendent (MS) in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), the official sources said on Tuesday.
The social and political persons including Malik Khushi Muhammad, Chaudhry Walait and Chaudhry Ahsanullah Jutt congratulated the Dr Hafiz Baber for assuming the new responsibility and expressed the hope that the new MS would utilize all capabilities to provide better medical facilities to the people.
The MS said on the occasion that provision of better medical facilities to the people was his priority.
APP/kwd/378
