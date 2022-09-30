Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

Dr. Hakim Ali Abro, a senior professor at the Faculty of Medicines, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana has taken over the charge of Acting Vice Chancellor of the varsity

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, Dr Abro took over charge the Acting Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU, Larkana till the appointment of a regular vice chancellor.

He was appointed after the 4-years term of former vice chancellor Dr Anila Atta-ur-Rehman, the notification said.

Dr Abro was felicitated by the faculty members, officers and university employees after assuming the charge.

On the occasion, Acting VC said the doors of his office would always remain open for everyone. He said, he would fix a time for daily meetings to solve the legitimate problems of the university, teachers, and students on priority.