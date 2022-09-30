UrduPoint.com

Dr Hakim Ali Abro Assumes Charge Of Acting VC SMBBMU

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

Dr. Hakim Ali Abro, a senior professor at the Faculty of Medicines, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana has taken over the charge of Acting Vice Chancellor of the varsity

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Dr. Hakim Ali Abro, a senior professor at the Faculty of Medicines, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana has taken over the charge of Acting Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, Dr Abro took over charge the Acting Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU, Larkana till the appointment of a regular vice chancellor.

He was appointed after the 4-years term of former vice chancellor Dr Anila Atta-ur-Rehman, the notification said.

Dr Abro was felicitated by the faculty members, officers and university employees after assuming the charge.

On the occasion, Acting VC said the doors of his office would always remain open for everyone. He said, he would fix a time for daily meetings to solve the legitimate problems of the university, teachers, and students on priority.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Larkana

Recent Stories

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

5 minutes ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

37 minutes ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

38 minutes ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

38 minutes ago
 US Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown ..

US Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Authorize $12.4Bln in New Uk ..

38 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement ..

Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement 'Food Deal' - Kremlin

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.