Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar Appointed As Director ICM For Second Consecutive Tenure
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 07:28 PM
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati has reappointed Prof Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar as Director of the Institute of Commerce and Management (ICM) for a second consecutive tenure, recognizing his academic leadership and contributions for the institute
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati has reappointed Prof Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar as Director of the Institute of Commerce and Management (ICM) for a second consecutive tenure, recognizing his academic leadership and contributions for the institute.
According to the SU spokesperson, during the meeting and handing over appointment letter, the Vice-Chancellor lauded Dr Mahesar for his services rendered during his first tenure as Director.
The VC also praised Dr Mahesar’s commitment to institutional development, citing his contributions to infrastructural reforms, campus beautification and the promotion of an eco-friendly environment at ICM.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar thanked the Vice-Chancellor for reposing confidence in his leadership and reaffirmed his resolve to continue working with dedication, merit and integrity.
Recent Stories
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC
EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss yo ..
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure
Pakistan's flaxseed production may revive with Chinese high-yield varieties
Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif
Pak–Saudi defence agreement a turning point for Muslim Ummah: speakers
Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC4 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss youth empowerment2 minutes ago
-
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif2 minutes ago
-
Food authority takes action against unsafe meat in Muzaffargarh31 minutes ago
-
IHC directs NCCIA to form rules for regularization of employees31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits special education and rehabilitation centers31 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson holds live E-Kacheri; orders immediate action on beneficiary complaint31 minutes ago
-
3 killed in M4 Khanewal accident31 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pleas in toshakhana-II case31 minutes ago
-
Young boy dies after falling into Nullah in Karachi31 minutes ago