Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati has reappointed Prof Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar as Director of the Institute of Commerce and Management (ICM) for a second consecutive tenure, recognizing his academic leadership and contributions for the institute.

According to the SU spokesperson, during the meeting and handing over appointment letter, the Vice-Chancellor lauded Dr Mahesar for his services rendered during his first tenure as Director.

The VC also praised Dr Mahesar’s commitment to institutional development, citing his contributions to infrastructural reforms, campus beautification and the promotion of an eco-friendly environment at ICM.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar thanked the Vice-Chancellor for reposing confidence in his leadership and reaffirmed his resolve to continue working with dedication, merit and integrity.