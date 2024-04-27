Dr. Hamid Posted As MS, Bahawalpur’s Civil Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Specialized Health Department of the Government of Punjab has notified the posting of Dr. Muhammad Hamid as Medical Superintendent, Nawab Sir Sadique Muhammad Khan Civil Hospital for Bahawalpur.
According to a notification issued by the Specialized Health Department, Government of Punjab, senior officer Dr. Muhammad Hamid has been posted against the post of Medical Superintendent, Nawab Sir Sadique Muhammad Khan Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, with immediate effect and until further orders.
Meanwhile, the said department has also notified the posting of Dr. Raey Ali Khan as Medical Superintendent at Sheikh Zaid Civil Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak HC in Australia attends funeral prayer of Faraz Tahir2 seconds ago
-
ECP launches Election Monitoring Center for KP Tehsil Council by-elections4 seconds ago
-
Mother of three kids strangled to death in name of honour10 minutes ago
-
Man, son killed as bus hits motorbike on Indus Highway10 minutes ago
-
PM to attend WEF special meeting in KSA20 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur receives storm, rain30 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s parliamentarian for resolving wheat crisis30 minutes ago
-
Two drivers held, LPG-cylinder installed vehicles impounded40 minutes ago
-
World Veterinary Day: Veterinarians role in promotion of cattle farming lauded50 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for pre-monsoon rains, flood arrangements reviewed50 minutes ago
-
Arrest dacoit injured with firing of own accomplice in police encounter1 hour ago
-
DPO visits Ijaz Shaheed Police line to review security arrangements1 hour ago