Dr. Hamid posted as MS, Bahawalpur’s civil hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Specialized Health Department of the Government of Punjab has notified the posting of Dr. Muhammad Hamid as Medical Superintendent, Nawab Sir Sadique Muhammad Khan Civil Hospital for Bahawalpur.

According to a notification issued by the Specialized Health Department, Government of Punjab, senior officer Dr. Muhammad Hamid has been posted against the post of Medical Superintendent, Nawab Sir Sadique Muhammad Khan Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile, the said department has also notified the posting of Dr. Raey Ali Khan as Medical Superintendent at Sheikh Zaid Civil Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.