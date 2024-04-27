Open Menu

Dr. Hamid Posted As MS, Bahawalpur’s Civil Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Dr. Hamid posted as MS, Bahawalpur’s civil hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Specialized Health Department of the Government of Punjab has notified the posting of Dr. Muhammad Hamid as Medical Superintendent, Nawab Sir Sadique Muhammad Khan Civil Hospital for Bahawalpur.

According to a notification issued by the Specialized Health Department, Government of Punjab, senior officer Dr. Muhammad Hamid has been posted against the post of Medical Superintendent, Nawab Sir Sadique Muhammad Khan Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, with immediate effect and until further orders. 

Meanwhile, the said department has also notified the posting of Dr. Raey Ali Khan as Medical Superintendent at Sheikh Zaid Civil Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

4 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

13 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

13 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

13 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

13 hours ago
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

13 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

13 hours ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

13 hours ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

13 hours ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

13 hours ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan