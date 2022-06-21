Dr Haroon Rasheed new Chief Warden, Civil Defense

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defense Sargodha Imran Qureshi on Tuesday appointed Prof (r) Dr. Haroon Rasheed Tabassum as Chief Warden Civil Defense.

Dr. Tabassum has held various positions in the Civil Defense organization since 1970 including Deputy Chief Warden.

In recognition of his invaluable services for the Civil Defense organization he has been appointed chief warden,said official sources.