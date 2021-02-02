UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Hassan, Dr Irshad Appointed AIOU Deans

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dr Hassan, Dr Irshad appointed AIOU deans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Hassan Raza and Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad Arshad have been appointed as Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) deans for Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities and Faculty of Sciences respectively.

These appointments were notified by the Ministry of education and Vocational Training the other day by President Dr Arif Alvi's approval being the AIOU chancellor by the virtue of university Act.

Prof Dr Hassan Raza and Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad Arshad have been serving as the Departments of business Administration and Statistics Chairmen respectively for a significant time.

University academia in general while Academic Staff Association in particular commended the AIOU vice chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum for the appointment of senior most professors of the faculties.

The newly appointed deans have expressed their firm resolve to strive for the betterment of this prestigious national institution.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum congratulated the newly appointed deans and expressed his hope that their respective faculties would work hard to improve overall performance of the university while specifically focusing on curriculum revision to bring it at par with the international standards.

Related Topics

Business Education Allama Iqbal Open University Arif Alvi

