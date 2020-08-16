Dr Hotez to hold webinar on Aug 18

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Esteemed American scientist and global health advocate Dr. Peter Hotez will share his insights with Pakistani audiences as part of the U.S. Mission Pakistan's COVID-19 Speakers Series.

All are welcome to attend Dr. Hotez's webinar "Preventing the Next Pandemic: A Discussion on Poverty, Social Determinants, and Neglected Tropical Disease" to be held on Tuesday August 18 at 6:00 PM, according to a communique here.

Dr. Hotez is the dean of the school of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital for Vaccine Development, and a Baker Institute fellow in disease and poverty.

An internationally recognized physician-scientist in the fields of global health, vaccinology, and neglected tropical disease control, he has spoken on the impact of COVID-19 extensively.

Hotez is also the author of the acclaimed book, "Forgotten People, Forgotten Diseases," and previously was the president of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

The COVID Speaker's Series was launched in July to support Pakistani efforts to engage and inform the public about the spread and impact of COVID-19.

At least once a month, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan will partner with local universities and organizations to host webinars to help Pakistanis understand, adapt, and succeed during the pandemic.

In July, more than 100 attendees including students and medical professionals attended the inaugural webinar on effective public health communication, especially with regards to behavior change, timely dissemination, and threat alert by global public health educator and advocate Dan Rutz.