UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Hotez To Hold Webinar On Aug 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dr Hotez to hold webinar on Aug 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Esteemed American scientist and global health advocate Dr. Peter Hotez will share his insights with Pakistani audiences as part of the U.S. Mission Pakistan's COVID-19 Speakers Series.

All are welcome to attend Dr. Hotez's webinar "Preventing the Next Pandemic: A Discussion on Poverty, Social Determinants, and Neglected Tropical Disease" to be held on Tuesday August 18 at 6:00 PM, according to a communique here.

Dr. Hotez is the dean of the school of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital for Vaccine Development, and a Baker Institute fellow in disease and poverty.

An internationally recognized physician-scientist in the fields of global health, vaccinology, and neglected tropical disease control, he has spoken on the impact of COVID-19 extensively.

Hotez is also the author of the acclaimed book, "Forgotten People, Forgotten Diseases," and previously was the president of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

The COVID Speaker's Series was launched in July to support Pakistani efforts to engage and inform the public about the spread and impact of COVID-19.

At least once a month, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan will partner with local universities and organizations to host webinars to help Pakistanis understand, adapt, and succeed during the pandemic.

In July, more than 100 attendees including students and medical professionals attended the inaugural webinar on effective public health communication, especially with regards to behavior change, timely dissemination, and threat alert by global public health educator and advocate Dan Rutz.

Related Topics

Pakistan Alert July August Share

Recent Stories

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

32 minutes ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.