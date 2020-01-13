Dr Husnul Amin joins Stockton University as research fellow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A young Pakistani academic and social scientist Dr Husnul Amin has joined Stockton University in New Jersey USA as research fellow.

He has been awarded Fulbright fellowship for his postdoctoral project on social movement studies specifically Pashtun neo nationalism and youth mobilization, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Dr Amin is a published author of more than 6 books and 25 research papers.

He is Associate Professor of politics and the Executive Director IRD, International Islamic University Islamabad.

He will be working under the mentorship of renowned historian Prof Robert Nichols.