Dr Idrees Appointed VC RMU

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Dr Idrees appointed VC RMU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Punjab, appointed Dr Idrees Anwar as Pro vice-chancellor (VC)of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) here on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued here, on the orders of the Governor Punjab who is also the Chancellor of RMU in the exercise of powers vested under sections of the RMU Act 2017, appointed Professor Idrees Pro VC RMU for a period of three years or till the age of his superannuation, whichever is earlier.

Many doctors and students of RMU and allied hospitals congratulated the appointment of Dr Idrees Anwar, Professor of Surgery as the VC, RMU.

