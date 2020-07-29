UrduPoint.com
Dr Ijaz Anjum Posted As REO Rescue 1122 Multan

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab emergency service has posted District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Khanewal Dr Ijaz Anjum as Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Multan.

Rescuers warmly welcomed Dr Ijaz Anjum at Khanewal Rescue station on Wednesday.

The rescuers felicitated Dr Ijaz over the promotion and threw rose petals on him.

Addressing the Rescuers, Dr Ijaz Anjum said that his promotion was result of hard work and performing duty with devotion by the Rescuers of Rescue 1122 Khanewal.

He hoped that Rescuers would continue serving the humanity like this in future also,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It's pertinent to mention here that Dr Ijaz Anjum was promoted in BPS - 19 from BPS - 18 few days ago after completion of ten years service.

