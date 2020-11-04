UrduPoint.com
Dr Ijaz Nabi Visits Bagh-e-Jinnah Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Dr Ijaz Nabi visits Bagh-e-Jinnah Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman board Population Department Dr Ijaz Nabi visited Bagh-e-Jinnah Park here on Wednesday.

According to the PHA spokesperson, PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Project Director Bagh-e-Jinnah and other PHA officers were also present.

DG PHA Jawad Ahmed Qureshi briefed the advisor and said the guided tour servicein Bagh-e-Jinnah Park was providing quality facilities to people.

