Dr Ijaz Tabassum Assigns Additional Responsibilities In AARI Public Relations Deptt

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 06:25 PM

Senior Scientist, Wheat Research Institute Dr Muhammad Ijaz Tabassum has been assigned additional responsibilities in Public Relations Department, of the Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute (AARO), Faisalabad

According to AARI sources, Dr Ijaz would be responsible for highlighting the modern research work being done in more than 25 agriculture research institutes by the scientists across Punjab province in print and electronic media.

Dr Muhammad Ijaz Tabassum was already playing a key role in publishingresearch articles of various scientists in national and international dailies.

