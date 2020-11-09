Dr Ikram Ghani elects as Chairman HCC

The Board of Commissioners has elected Dr Ikram Ghani as Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (HCC), for the remaining period till January 20, 2022 in public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The board of Commissioners has elected Dr Ikram Ghani as Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (HCC), for the remaining period till January 20, 2022 in public interest with immediate effect.

He was elected in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 4(6) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commissioner Act 2015,It was notified here by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Peshawar on Monday.