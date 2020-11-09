UrduPoint.com
Dr Ikram Ghani Elects As Chairman HCC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:38 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The board of Commissioners has elected Dr Ikram Ghani as Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (HCC), for the remaining period till January 20, 2022 in public interest with immediate effect.

He was elected in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 4(6) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commissioner Act 2015,It was notified here by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Peshawar on Monday.

