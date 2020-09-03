Dr Ilyas appreciates performance of PCP staffers

Chief Executive, Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), Dr Muhammad Ilyas Sayed has said that the staff and volunteers of the Center, with their tireless day night services, have attained numerous prayers and well wishes from hundreds of poor families for this noble cause

He said these efforts and dedicated services of the staff and volunteers achieved a unique status for the Paraplegic Center Peshawar besides attaining acknowledgment on national and international levels for the Center.

He was addressing a gathering in the lawn of Paraplegic Center, held to award commutative certificates and cash rewards to volunteers and staff who showed distinctive performance during their service.

The Chief of Paraplegic Center Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Ilayas Sayed paid glowing tributes to the services of the team with characteristic performance and said they have attained numerous prayers and good name for themselves.

Referring to the particular performance of Admin Officer, Muhammad Sabir, Jamshed Khan and Hazrat Hussain, the Chief Executive said despite a power breakdown in the center they performed in hot weather conditions and provided best possible services to the people.

He said the performance of the entire staff of Paraplegic Center was commendable adding the role played by Admin Officer in maintenance of the Center was also admirable.

Dr Ilays further said the process of awarding the staff showing outstanding performance will continue in future for their further encouragement.