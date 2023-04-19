Dr Ilyas Tariq appointed as Pro VC UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor and Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) has appointed Professor Dr Ilyas Tariq as the pro vice chancellor of the university.

According to a press release, issued by the UoS here on Wednesday, Dr Ilyas Tariq also held the important responsibilities of head of Department of Chemistry and director Mianwali Campus earlier.

After assuming the charge of his post, he had a special meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas and discussed various issues of the institution, educational and research departments and expressed his commitment to the development and improvement of the university.

VC Prof Dr Qaiser congratulated Prof Dr Ilyas on getting the new assignment.