UrduPoint.com

Dr Ilyas Tariq Appointed As Pro VC UoS

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Dr Ilyas Tariq appointed as Pro VC UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor and Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) has appointed Professor Dr Ilyas Tariq as the pro vice chancellor of the university.

According to a press release, issued by the UoS here on Wednesday, Dr Ilyas Tariq also held the important responsibilities of head of Department of Chemistry and director Mianwali Campus earlier.

After assuming the charge of his post, he had a special meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas and discussed various issues of the institution, educational and research departments and expressed his commitment to the development and improvement of the university.

VC Prof Dr Qaiser congratulated Prof Dr Ilyas on getting the new assignment.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Mianwali University Of Sargodha Post

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

11 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.