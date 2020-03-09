Dr Imran Farooq murder case: ATC closes evidence procedure

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday ordered to close the evidence procedure in a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq and adjourned the hearing till March 11.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz furnished the closing statement and disclosed that all the necessary evidence documents and witnesses had been testifies by the court and pleaded for closing the evidence process.

The court after inquiring defense about any further evidence ordered to close it and asked to record the statement of the accused under Section 340 Cr PC in the next hearing.

Three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali also filed bail applications till the decision of the case whereas the court had issued notices to the parties over such pleas.

Later, the court was adjourned till March 11.