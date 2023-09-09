Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja assumes responsibilities as DC Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Sanghar, has assumed his responsibilities and officially started his tenure. According to a handout issued on Saturday, Dr.

Khowaja stated that due to his prior experience of serving in this district, he was well-acquainted with the local issues.

After taking charge, Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan khowaja issued strict directives to all officers, emphasizing them to address public issues with sincere efforts.