Dr Inam for extending maximum facilitation under OWFD to passengers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Grievance Commissioner to Overseas Pakistanis, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javied asked federal departments to extend maximum facilities to passengers at airports under One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD).

Chairing a meeting at Multan International Airport (MIAP) here on Thursday, he stated that coordinated efforts of the department would further improve the services for them.

He informed that 9500,000 Pakistanis were serving in the world adding that they were earning foreign exchange for the country and the incumbent government attached great importance to it.

Dr Javied stated that Federal Ombudsman office was holding e-katcheries due to Covid-19 for redressal of the problems faced by Overseas Pakistan and added that he had started regular visits and meetings now.

"Exactly 22,359 people have been extended relief in 2021 so far. Reports are sought from embassies and different departments on monthly basis in this connection." he maintained.

The grievance commissioner asked questions from the officials of Customs, FIA, NADRA, Health, PIA, OPF, Passport and other departments about the problems of the passengers and their resolution.

Earlier, Airport Manager, Syed Mubarik Shah briefed the meeting that different departments were facing acute shortage of manpower adding that even then issues of the passengers were normally resolved at the spot.

He stated that OWFD was made functional at MIAP in December 2015.

Fog and smog are two main factors which lead to delayed flights in this area, he said and added that the passengers were pacified and counselled in case of delays.

He informed that there were two ambulances including one normal and another for cardiac patients with airport administration in case of medical emergencies for passengers.

Later, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javied visited OWFD and advised the staff to behave politely with the passengers besides extending help for solution of their problems.