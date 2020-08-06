UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Inamul Haq Javed Appointed As Adviser Grievances Overseas Pakistanis

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:43 PM

Dr. Inamul Haq Javed appointed as adviser grievances overseas Pakistanis

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has appointed Dr. Inamul Haq Javed, Adviser as Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis to resolve issues and complaints of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has appointed Dr. Inamul Haq Javed, Adviser as Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis to resolve issues and complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

This department was already active in the Ombudsman Secretariat, which had taken numerous steps for the welfare of more than 8.5 million Overseas Pakistanis.

With the efforts of this institution, one window facilitation desks had been established at 8 international airports for Overseas Pakistanis where representatives of 12 relevant departments remained present round the clock.

The Pakistani Envoys have also been asked to hear public complaints one day in the Embassy.

Recently, Pakistan Origin Card holders have been facilitated to open their bank accounts, purchase of property and getting other facilities from the departments being Pakistani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bank From Million

Recent Stories

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

5 minutes ago

Thai King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle Following Mas ..

5 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's GPD Shrinks by 2.7% in First Half of ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's International Reserves Up 1.6% to $591.8B ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs unearths under-invoicing case

7 minutes ago

IT minister visits National Incubation Center

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.