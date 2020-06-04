UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Intikhab Alam Recovering From Corona, Out Of Danger-spokesman HMC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:33 PM

Dr Intikhab Alam recovering from corona, out of danger-spokesman HMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Spokesman of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Thursday said that condition of senior Doctor, Prof. Intikhab Alam is getting better and he is out of danger.

In a statement issued here on, spokesman of HMC strongly rejected reports circulating in social media about death of Intikhab Alam due to corona virus infection.

Dr. Intikhab had contracted coronavirus infection, but is fast recovering from the illness and his condition is totally out of danger, he said.

He said , dr Intikhab was brought to HMC on Wednesday and is getting best treatment at the hospital.

