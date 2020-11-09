UrduPoint.com
'Dr Iqbal Inspired Muslims Of Subcontinent With Influential Poetry For Separate Homeland'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Afifa Shajia on Monday said that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal inspired the Muslims of subcontinent and created a new wave among them with his influential poetry for creation of a separate homeland

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Afifa Shajia on Monday said that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal inspired the Muslims of subcontinent and created a new wave among them with his influential poetry for creation of a separate homeland.

She was addressing the inauguration ceremony of a photo exhibition at main campus of local NGO Tanzeemul Lisan Dhubi Ghat here, to mark Iqbal Day.

She paid best tributes to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and said that Dr Iqbal was a revolutionary personality who moved the nation towards their destination.

She also visited the photo exhibition and appreciated the creativity of special children. She said that that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal not only saved the new generation from despair and hopelessness but also gave them wisdom and awareness in addition to inspired the youth to create their own world by playing a prominent role. Therefore, it was imperative to keep the youth acquainted with Fiqr-e-Iqbal, she added.

She highly appreciated the welfare services of Tanzeemul Lisan in the education and training of special children and said, "Special children should not be neglected but we should work together to make them active and useful citizens for the society.

" She said that district administration would continue to provide full patronage to the institutions engaged in the welfare and rehabilitation of special children.

She visited various classes of special children and reviewed the teaching methods in addition to administrative and educational facilities available there. She said that welfare activities of Tanzeemul Lisan were ideal in equipping special children with the ornaments of knowledge in the best environment.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, President Tanzeem-ul-Lansan informed the ADC Finance that special children were being provided educational facilities from playgroup to master's degree with the help of eminent philanthropists of the city.

He said that besides education, special students were also engaged in extra-curricular and other creative and constructive activities to hone their skills.

Art works of special children was also placed in the exhibition to pay homage to Eastern poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

General Secretary Tanzeemul Lisan Subhan Ali, Principal Kulsoom Iftikhar and representatives of civil society were also present on the occasion in addition to faculty members and special children.

