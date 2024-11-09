PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal has remained one of the most influential figures in the intellectual history of Muslim world whose philosophy of Khudi (selfhood) was a great source of inspiration for people to achieve all goals in life.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal's call for self-realization, dignity, and unity continues to inspire not only Pakistanis but also Muslims worldwide, offering a timeless message of empowerment and hope.

Inspired millions of Muslims of subcontinent to achieve seperate homeland after presenting the historic Allabad address in 1930, the philosophy of iconic poet provided the much-needed inspiration by enabling them to live with honour and dignity besides free worship in Pakistan.

"Dr Iqbal philosophy of Khudi (selfhood), which emphasizes the empowerment of the individual and the assertion of self-respect, has played a crucial role in inspiring the Muslims of the subcontinent to strive for a separate homeland where they could live in dignity and practice their faith freely," said Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar.

Talking to APP, he said that Dr Iqbal’s philosophy reshaped the mindset of Muslim youth in the subcontinent, encouraging them to believe in their own abilities and to envision a future in which they could safeguard their identity and achieve the ultimate goal of Pakistan.

“Iqbal’s philosophy not only transformed the aspirations of the Muslim youth but also instilled in them a sense of hope and self-reliance,” he told APP.

Dr Iqbal’s Khudi encouraged Muslims to rise above their limitations, despite facing significant adversity. Following an unsucessful 1857 Independence War, Muslims in the subcontinent faced immense discrimination and marginalization under British Colonial Rule.

The colonial masters, who snatched power from Mughal Empire that ruled subcontinent for nearly 800 years, viewed Muslims as political rivals and sought to weaken them by empowering Hindus in areas like education, employment, and political affairs.

In that climate of inequality and oppression, Iqbal’s message of self-realization became a beacon of hope for Muslims who were yearning to reclaim their dignity and strength.

"After the decline of the Mughal Empire, Muslims in India were subjected to both political, education, economic and cultural degradation. It was Iqbal’s philosophy that gave them the tools to transcend this negative mindset, urging them to pursue a separate homeland where they could thrive," said Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar.

He said that Dr Iqbal’s intellectual and poetic services especially selfhood philosophy has provided a foundation for the political awakening of Muslims in the subcontinent.

Despite the fact that some religious scholars initially criticized Dr Iqbal’s focus on individualism and self-empowerment, he remained resolute, emphasizing that Muslims had an intellectual and spiritual strength to regain power and dignity.

His poem Asrar-i-Khudi (The Secrets of the Self) is considered a profound philosophical work, urging individuals to embrace self-awareness and realize their potential.

Dr. Ejaz Khan said, “Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s teachings were not just for the elite but for every Muslim. His poetic brilliance, especially the imagery of the Shaheen (the eagle), conveyed strength, resilience, and freedom, inspiring generations to rise above their circumstances.”

Indeed, it was Dr Iqbal’s call for Muslim unity, encapsulated in his famous Allahabad address of 1930, that laid the groundwork for the creation of Pakistan.

This speech articulated the concept of a separate Muslim state, a vision that was later materialized by father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after passing of the historic Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940.

The subsequent creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, marked the realization of the national poet dream of a homeland for Muslims, where they could live according to their own values and traditions besides practice religious obligations with freedom.

Dr. Yunus Khan emphasized that Iqbal's teachings continued to resonate long after Pakistan's formation, contributing to the country's ideological and political development. "His philosophy provided not just the foundation for Pakistan’s creation, but also for its progress and prosperity," he said.

His teachings, which revolved around peace, unity, political tolerance, and mutual respect, remain a vital part of Pakistan’s national discourse, he maintained.

According to Dr. Ejaz Khan, Dr Muhammad Iqbal's teachings on unity are especially relevant today.

“Unity and cooperation among the people of Pakistan remain essential for the country’s growth and success in all fields,” he said, adding, "By following the principles of Khudi, we can continue to chart a path toward prosperity, peace, and social harmony."

The experts said Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of selfhood remains a powerful guiding force for the Muslims to achieve all goals in life. They said that it was right time to get inspiration from Iqbal's poetry and work tirelessly in respective fields to make the country economically stronger.